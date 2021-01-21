Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) recently:

1/19/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.30 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/12/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Cleveland-Cliffs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cleveland-Cliffs should gain from its merger with AK Steel that is expected to offer significant operational synergies and boost shareholders’ value. The buyout enables the company to offer high-value iron ore and steel solutions in North America. Moreover, the addition of its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant is expected to create new demand for the company. Also, the Mining and Pelletizing unit is gaining from low-cost, high-quality, iron ore pellet production with substantial logistics and transportation advantages. The company should also gain from the acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA. The company's efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. However, Cleveland-Cliffs is exposed to headwinds from lower steel pricing. Declining steel prices are impacting its pellet premiums and realized revenue rates. Also, demand in China remains soft.”

NYSE CLF opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,293 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

