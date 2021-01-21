Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,536 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,280,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,146,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

