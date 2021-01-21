CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 22% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $8,759.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024115 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,577,080 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

