Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of CBG stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,447 ($18.91). The stock had a trading volume of 271,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,154. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,571 ($20.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,396.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,195.97.

About Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

