Cloudbric (CLB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $4,069.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00534876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.86 or 0.03726905 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017221 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.