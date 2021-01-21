Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,202,848.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25.

On Thursday, December 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $4,249,995.05.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,270,425.20.

On Monday, November 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,461,076.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $3,516,081.20.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -212.87 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,630,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,573,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.