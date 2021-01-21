Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,202,848.55.

On Thursday, December 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $4,249,995.05.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,270,425.20.

On Monday, November 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,461,076.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $3,516,081.20.

NET traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -212.87 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.