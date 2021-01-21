CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 1,008,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,080,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

