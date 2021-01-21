CNX Resources (CNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald W. Rush purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.