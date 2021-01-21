Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.18. 7,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $43.94 and a 52-week high of $85.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04.
Cochlear Company Profile
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.