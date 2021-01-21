Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.18. 7,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $43.94 and a 52-week high of $85.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

