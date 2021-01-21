Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Price Down 6%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 6,644,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,408,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

COCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

