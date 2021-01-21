Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 481.33 ($6.29).

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 604 ($7.89) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON CDM opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £917.85 million and a P/E ratio of 42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Codemasters Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 614.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 450.17.

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

