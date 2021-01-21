Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $62,450.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CDXS remained flat at $$25.57 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,328. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 199.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 849.3% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

