Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce sales of $20.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the lowest is $20.18 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $68.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $68.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $76.09 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 412,131 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 274,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

