Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of Cogent Communications worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 99.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,101. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 140.21, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.