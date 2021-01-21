Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,993 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 483,714 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 284,584 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $18,279,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

