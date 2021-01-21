Cohen Klingenstein LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,263.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,176.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3,171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

