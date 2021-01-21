Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Research analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE CNS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. 3,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,654. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

