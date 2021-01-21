Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 2,500 Shares

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 8,791 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $161,930.22.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $928,944.52.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $77,094.00.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.99. 1,290,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,843. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth $45,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $182,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth $184,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

