CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Down 46.3% This Week

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $337,406.54 and approximately $331.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00050913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00126952 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00289947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00068779 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.