CoinEx Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $789,430.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $789,430.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00062103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00561797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00042867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.53 or 0.03867704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016472 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

