CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0009 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $182,928.13 and $11,654.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00061493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00534110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.11 or 0.03829816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

