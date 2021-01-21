CoinPoker 1-Day Volume Tops $61,536.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.02 million and $61,536.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00061876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00548621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.24 or 0.03861123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

