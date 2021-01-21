CoinUs Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,725.24 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 87% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 64.9% lower against the dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $115,725.24 and $5.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007449 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007166 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000195 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000697 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000239 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

