Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) (LON:CFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $459.00

Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) (LON:CFX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 459 ($6.00) and last traded at GBX 459 ($6.00), with a volume of 589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.81).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 427.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 407.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.11. The company has a market cap of £41.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60.

Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) Company Profile (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

