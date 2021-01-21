Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

