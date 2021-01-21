Colgate-Palmolive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 19,901 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 760% compared to the average daily volume of 2,314 call options.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.22. 303,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,870. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

