Colliers Securities Comments on NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

NXGN stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 90.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

