Color Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $185.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $185.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,785.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.22 or 0.01391285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.00580458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047949 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00179358 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002427 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

