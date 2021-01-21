Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $7.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.42. 96,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day moving average is $195.33. The firm has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

