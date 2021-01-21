Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires Shares of 5,053 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.81 and its 200 day moving average is $226.70. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

