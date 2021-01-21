Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires Shares of 5,091 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Lam Research makes up 1.7% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,334.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.04.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $565.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,105. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

