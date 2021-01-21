Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Caterpillar accounts for 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,909,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $3,670,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.01. 37,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,328. The company has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.18 and its 200-day moving average is $159.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

