Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys Shares of 54,496 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. General Mills makes up approximately 2.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,691,000 after buying an additional 341,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,180,000 after buying an additional 495,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,522,000 after buying an additional 59,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,227,000 after buying an additional 179,512 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.28. 15,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,076. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

