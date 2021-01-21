Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys Shares of 7,076 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.3% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after buying an additional 233,759 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 252,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,189,000 after buying an additional 214,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 244,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $285.01. 2,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $293.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

