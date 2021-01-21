Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $1.24 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.75. 2,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,704. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.29. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.