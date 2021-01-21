Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $12.86 Million in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 256,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 8.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.24. 1,171,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.