Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,183 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. CSFB boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $363.16. 27,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

