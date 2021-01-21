Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after buying an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,555,000 after purchasing an additional 282,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.59. 16,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.04. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

