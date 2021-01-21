Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 1.8% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI remained flat at $$73.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,355. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.37.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.