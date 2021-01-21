Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes $1.30 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,405.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,897. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.