Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes $1.84 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,019 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.3% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 744.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $73,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.30 and a 200 day moving average of $256.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.09.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.