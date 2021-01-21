Columbus Circle Investors Acquires New Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 232,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.51% of The Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

