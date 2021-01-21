Columbus Circle Investors Invests $1.31 Million in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $7,821,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 244,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 64,103 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

NASDAQ:BL opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.