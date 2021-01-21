Columbus Circle Investors Trims Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $922.53 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $959.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $888.47.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $909.27.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,352,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

