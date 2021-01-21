Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon has set its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $43.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

