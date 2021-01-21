Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT Raised to $49.00 at Colliers Securities

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Colliers Securities from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 183.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 488,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.