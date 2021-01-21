Comcast (CMCSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

