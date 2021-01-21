Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors increased its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after acquiring an additional 721,524 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 431,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,053,502. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $223.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

