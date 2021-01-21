Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as high as $8.40. Cominar REIT shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 141,585 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUF.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 63,800 shares of Cominar REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,013,880.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

